Cool threads

WITH the weather heating up and showing no signs of respite, Malaysians are looking to dress in threads ideally suited to the boiling temperatures. Here are a few sartorial suggestions to enhance the wardrobe with items that are both functional as well as meet the style quotient.

Carefree spirit of the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection

Apparel retailer Uniqlo has launched the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection in collaboration with Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko.

The Summer 2024 limited-edition collection features simple, comfortable Uniqlo pieces with Marimekko’s unique and bold prints. This is a wardrobe that stands out in the sunshine and will add colour to moments spent with friends, family and loved ones.

This latest collection features six iconic Marimekko prints that embody the feeling of summer fun from four celebrated Marimekko designers – Maija Isola, Pentti Rinta, Katsuji Wakisaka and Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi. The collection includes archive patterns from three decades: 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Isola’s bold and graphic Melooni (melon) and Rinta’s small scale repetitive Asema (station) meet with Isola’s abstract floral print Ruukku (pot for flowers) and Wakisaka’s Demeter.

To bring rhythm to the otherwise abstract mood, the collection features the wavy Lirinä (the sound of gurgling water) also by Rinta, while designer Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi’s simplified Galleria (gallery) brings a powerful expression to the collection. The joyful print selection has something for everyone from bold stripes to abstract florals, perfect for hot days ahead.

The new collection offers a wide array of dresses along with matching accessories, from bucket hats, canvas slip-ons and round mini shoulder bags to other playful accessories. In addition to women and girls clothing, the new collection also includes items for babies. Summer outfits can be coordinated sets of matching prints or a mix of comfortable shirts and T-shirts together with skirts.