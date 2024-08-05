Cool threads

WITH the weather heating up and showing no signs of respite, Malaysians are looking to dress in threads ideally suited to the boiling temperatures. Here are a few sartorial suggestions to enhance the wardrobe with items that are both functional as well as meet the style quotient.
Carefree spirit of the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection
Apparel retailer Uniqlo has launched the Uniqlo x Marimekko collection in collaboration with Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko.
The Summer 2024 limited-edition collection features simple, comfortable Uniqlo pieces with Marimekko’s unique and bold prints. This is a wardrobe that stands out in the sunshine and will add colour to moments spent with friends, family and loved ones.
This latest collection features six iconic Marimekko prints that embody the feeling of summer fun from four celebrated Marimekko designers – Maija Isola, Pentti Rinta, Katsuji Wakisaka and Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi. The collection includes archive patterns from three decades: 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
Isola’s bold and graphic Melooni (melon) and Rinta’s small scale repetitive Asema (station) meet with Isola’s abstract floral print Ruukku (pot for flowers) and Wakisaka’s Demeter.
To bring rhythm to the otherwise abstract mood, the collection features the wavy Lirinä (the sound of gurgling water) also by Rinta, while designer Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi’s simplified Galleria (gallery) brings a powerful expression to the collection. The joyful print selection has something for everyone from bold stripes to abstract florals, perfect for hot days ahead.
The new collection offers a wide array of dresses along with matching accessories, from bucket hats, canvas slip-ons and round mini shoulder bags to other playful accessories. In addition to women and girls clothing, the new collection also includes items for babies. Summer outfits can be coordinated sets of matching prints or a mix of comfortable shirts and T-shirts together with skirts.
Timeless elegance of Marks & Spencer’s Linen Collection
Marks & Spencer’s latest linen collection is designed to redefine wardrobe with quality, comfort and versatility. Crafted for those seeking timeless elegance, its linen pieces blend style and functionality, ensuring one looks and feels best whether at home or on the move.
Each piece in the new linen collection is crafted to offer the balance of comfort and style.
The linen collection features “Cool Comfort Technology” that keeps wearers comfortable and refreshed even on the warmest days. Made from 100% linen, the garments are not only easy to care for but also lightweight and breathable, ensuring one stays comfortable all day long. With a diverse range of styles and cuts, from flowy to tailored, there is something for every taste and occasion.
The linen pieces are designed with the Easy Iron feature to simplify the daily routine. In addition to being easy to iron, the linen pieces are crafted with durability in mind to withstand the demands of everyday wear while maintaining their shape and quality. Follow its care instructions to keep the linen pieces looking their best after every wash.
Exquisite craftsmanship of Sandro X Louis Barthélémy
The first edition of the Sandro X Louis Barthélémy collection was a hit. Hence, Sandro is renewing its collaboration with the French artist to create a unique collection that draws its inspiration from craftsmanship and cultural traditions.
Each piece of the collection embodies the spirit of travel and exploration, transporting its wearers to a world where art and creativity come together in harmony. The vibrant patterns and bright colours capture the essence of adventure, while paying tribute to the handcrafted techniques inherited from previous generations.
For this collection, Barthélémy drew inspiration from a series of large, sunny drawings, worked in collage-like graphics, evoking the spirit of travel, an optimistic ode to holidays and the exploration of warm horizons. The prints feature patterns recalling of summer, such as the sun, agaves, palm trees, dance and flowers.
Every detail is thought out to reflect the authenticity and depth of ancient customs. From lightweight shirts and elegant shorts to delicate tank tops and hand-woven accessories, each piece is testimony to a commitment to artisanal excellence and timeless quality.
Through these designs, Sandro and Barthélémy celebrate the fusion of past and present and offer a modern interpretation of cultural heritage. Each garment tells a unique story, imbued with the soul of ancestral traditions while embodying a contemporary vision of fashion.