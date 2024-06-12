Cross dives into familiar territory

Crime thriller that reinvents wheel just enough with intense storytelling

ADAPTED from James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, Cross may look like just another cop show on the surface, but it dives deeper than most. Blending the analytical prowess of a forensic psychologist with the thrills of a D.C. homicide detective, Cross delivers a mix of traditional crime show tropes and fresh storytelling that manages to keep viewers hooked. While not a revolutionary concept, it reinvents just enough of the familiar formula to feel new and engaging. The series follows Alex Cross, played by Aldis Hodge, as he uses his razor-sharp mind to profile America’s most dangerous criminals. With his best friend and partner Detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) by his side, Cross navigates the grisly world of serial killers while wrestling with the dangers looming over his own family. Imagine Law & Order meets Criminal Minds, you are not far off. But the show’s willingness to tackle social issues, ranging from systemic racism to activism, adds an unexpected layer of depth.

Something old, something new From the very first episode, Cross makes no bones about its roots in the genre. The brooding detective with a tragic backstory? Check. The tense police briefings with disapproving bosses? Check. The high-society villain hiding in plain sight? Double check. Yet, it is how Cross handles these cliches that sets it apart. For instance, the show’s portrayal of Cross as a brilliant yet deeply flawed character breathes life into the “cop with baggage” archetype. Cross’s obsessive need to protect his family while unravelling the minds of killers feels both familiar and refreshing. The dynamic between Cross and his partner Sampson also offers a grounded camaraderie that contrasts nicely with the darker aspects of the narrative. It is not groundbreaking, but it works.

Awkward moments no one expected No show is perfect and Cross is no exception. Some of the dialogue feels stilted as if the writers spent a little too much time trying to sound profound. Characters occasionally deliver lines that are more suited to a Shakespearean drama than a modern crime thriller, leading to moments of unintentional hilarity. Additionally, a few scenes feel misplaced, disrupting the flow of the tightly woven narrative. Yet, somehow, these awkward moments do not detract from the overall experience. They add a certain charm, reminding viewers that Cross does not take itself too seriously. It is the kind of show where you might laugh at an ill-timed quip but still find yourself invested in the next twist.

Social commentary done right Cross’s willingness to address real-world issues sets it apart from its peers. The show does not shy away from exploring the complexities of police work in a politically charged climate. From debates over activism and police reform to the struggles of maintaining integrity in a corrupt system, Cross offers a nuanced look at the challenges faced by law enforcement today. However, it is the show’s exploration of the human psyche that truly stands out. Cross’s work as a forensic psychologist allows the series to go into the minds of both killers and victims, offering a perspective that feels refreshingly unique. This psychological depth elevates Cross beyond the standard procedural, giving viewers a reason to stay engaged.