Sample new flavours from latest F&B products

FEELING peckish and not quite sure what to line your palette with? Fret not, here are a few suggestions to further whet your appetite. From a simple yet hearty loaf of bread to cheesy pizza delights, there are myriad of options to temp the discerning foodie. Shokupan Gold Brioche Butter Loaf Sunshine Bakeries has launched the Shokupan Gold Brioche Butter Loaf, which combines the soft, airy texture of Japanese Shokupan with the rich, buttery decadence of French brioche. Shokupan, a popular Japanese bread, is renowned for its soft, fluffy texture, while Brioche, a classic French bread, is celebrated for its rich, buttery and subtle sweetness. By combining these two distinctive styles, Shokupan Gold Brioche Butter Loaf celebrates the precision of Japanese craftsmanship and the artistry of French baking, resulting in a unique product that promises both richness and fluffiness in every bite. Now available at major retailers and convenience stores in Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan, this premium 300g loaf is just RM4.80.

Tan Sri Ong P90 and Tan Sri Ong Red P90 palm olein & extra virgin olive oil blend A unique composition of 90% palm olein and 10% extra virgin olive oil that improves taste and aroma in your cooking. The Tan Sri Ong Red P90 variant stands out with the inclusion of vibrant red palm olein that is renowned for its antioxidants properties, making it a health-conscious and visually appealing choice for culinary enthusiasts. “Father of Malaysian palm oil” Tan Sri Augustine Ong developed the products based on his 50 years of research on palm oil, which have many benefits as cooking oils. They are less fattening, do not cause inflammation due to the low Omega 6 content, are free from trans fats, high in Tocotrienols and heat-resistant. Both the Tan Sri Ong P90 and Tan Sri Ong Red P90 are suitable a variety of cooking methods, including making salads. Tan Sri Ong’s Red P90 is particularly ideal for making red sauces, that include curry, tomato-based sauce, tom yam and more. Palm olein is also rich in Vitamin E, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, with anticlotting properties. The inclusion of extra virgin olive oil further enhances these benefits with its antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. They are available for online purchase and at selected independent pharmacies for RM38 per bottle.

Domino’s World Cheese Pizza Domino’s new World Cheese Pizza features eight premium cheeses from around the globe. The World Cheese Pizza is a celebration of cheese in its finest forms, designed in a unique Quattro format. Each quarter of the pizza offers a different combination of cheeses. Featuring High Melt Cube, Red Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Cream Cheese, Gouda, Emmental, Edam and Parmesan, this pizza delivers a rich and diverse flavours from the blend of different cheeses. Layered with a rich base of Cream Cheese Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, the World Cheese Pizza also features the ultra cheese crust. This unique innovation combines two types of crusts in one pizza. Both stuffed with Mozzarella String Cheese, one side of the crust is topped with High Melt Cube, while the other side features Red Cheddar, offering a delightful contrast in every slice. The World Cheese Pizza with Ultra Cheese Crust is available in regular and large sizes.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Chicken Soup and Stir Fry with Cheese flavours Nongshim, the brand behind Korea’s instant noodles Shin Ramyun, has launched two new flavours: Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Chicken Soup and Nongshim Shin Ramyun Stir Fry with Cheese, crafted specially to tantalise the Malaysian palate. The Nongshim Shin Ramyun Spicy Chicken Soup flavour comes with enhanced flavours and spices that goes well with chicken, waking up your spicy instinct with a fiery kick. Meanwhile, get ready to savour the cheesy and spicy indulgence of the new Nongshim Shin Ramyun Stir Fry Cheese. Both flavours are ideal for anyone looking to redefine their spicy and cheesy cravings.

Melts Burger This fusion brings together the flavours of a classic burger and Pizza Hut’s signature taste, ensuring every bite satisfies the best of both worlds, whether you are craving a fulfilling burger or a mouthful of cheesy satisfaction. Say goodbye to the soft buns and hello to a crispy tortilla, layered with cheese sauce, juicy patty and pickles. The Melts Burger has a crunchy texture of the thin crust, and cheesy goodness of a pizza with the thick juicy patty. For those on the go, the Melts Burger offers convenient one-hand eating. The permanent Melts Burger lineup includes Burger Beef, Burger Chicken, Burger Beef Double, and Burger Chicken Double, starting from RM19.50 for a two-piece ala carte. For combo, grab the MyBox Melts Burger, including a side and a drink, from only RM19.90. Pizza Hut Malaysia is also launching the Cheeseburger Pizza, which is a pan carrying the best of both worlds. The Cheeseburger Pizza, set to become a permanent menu item, starts at RM16.90 ala carte. The Melts Burger, alongside the cheeseburger pizza will be available for dine-in, takeaway, and Pizza Hut delivery across Pizza Hut stores in Malaysia, and on GrabFood.

Jollibee’s limited edition Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy Jollibee has teamed up with local favourite Village Park nasi lemak sambal to introduce the Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy. This limited edition offering combines Jollibee’s signature Chickenjoy with Village Park’s renowned sambal, served alongside fragrant coconut rice, crispy anchovies, refreshing cucumber slices and a boiled egg. The result is a satisfying meal of rich flavours and textures. The Village Park sambal adds a fiery kick, complementing the Chickenjoy, which features a family-owned recipe involving hand-breaded crispiness on the outside and marinated juiciness on the inside. The Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy is now available at all Jollibee outlets across West and East Malaysia for RM15.99, featuring one piece of Chickenjoy. For those looking to double the joy, customers can opt for the Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy with two pieces of Chickenjoy, priced at RM20.99 in West Malaysia and RM21.99 in East Malaysia.