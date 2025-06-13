Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play swings into Malaysia

Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play! is set to enchant families in Malaysia this September with eight shows over four days, from Aug 29 to Sept 1, 2025, at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting.

This immersive concert experience will bring beloved Disney Jr characters to the stage in an interactive musical adventure for young fans and their families. Disney Jr is a global multiplatform brand expressly geared towards preschoolers aged two to seven and their families.

From Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Ariel the Little Mermaid, the SuperKitties, the Puppy Dog Pals and Team Spidey, audiences can expect singing, dancing, 3D visuals and acrobatics in this immersive live show.

In Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!, Mickey Mouse is planning the ultimate playdate for his friends at the Clubhouse. But when mysterious green weather threatens to ruin the fun, Team Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends swings in to save the day — and the playdate!

The show features hit songs from popular Disney Jr series, including Hot Dog! from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Oopsie Kitty from SuperKitties and Do the Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Tickets are on sale.