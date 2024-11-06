Dua Lipa adds second show in Kuala Lumpur

ENGLISH-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has added a second show for her highly anticipated Radical Optimism Tour in Kuala Lumpur.

Initially set for a single performance on November 23 at 8.30pm, the overwhelming demand has led to another show on November 24, at the same time and venue at Axiata Arena.

According to concert organiser Live Nation Malaysia, tickets for the first show quickly sold out during the presale, prompting this extension to accommodate more fans eager to see the global pop sensation live. The general on-sale for tickets to both shows will commence today. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly as the added show is expected to sell out quickly.

Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour is one of the most anticipated musical events of the year, promising an exhilarating performance from the Grammy-winning artist known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence. This tour underscores Lipa’s global appeal and the excitement surrounding her latest musical endeavours.

The 28-year-old pop sensation recently announced the Asia leg of her tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 6. The tour will also include stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 4.

The announcement follows the recent release of Lipa’s third album Radical Optimism, which debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries earlier this month. The album features hits such as Houdini, Illusion and Training Season.

Lipa shot to fame in 2017 with her debut album, featuring hits like One Kiss and New Rules. Her 2020 follow-up, Future Nostalgia, included chart-toppers such as Physical, Don’t Start Now and Levitating.

The singer last visited Malaysia in May 2018 as part of her Self-Titled Tour. Lipa was also included in the 2017 Good Vibes Festival lineup, which was held in Genting Highlands.