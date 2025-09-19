Durian craze takes over Brice

K-drama actor Hwang In Youp graces event

THE durian craze is real as SW Food’s Brice Musang King Durian flavour has become a new favourite among snackers, revealed during an event recently at Sunway Carnival’s Main Atrium, Penang. The event was graced by beloved K-drama actor Hwang In Youp (True Beauty), who captivated an enthusiastic crowd. From early morning, fans gathered, creating an amazing atmosphere filled with excitement and anticipation.

The crowd’s incredible energy was a response to Hwang’s popularity and the buzz surrounding Brice’s bold new flavour. Hwang charmed the crowd, showcasing his charisma and interacting warmly with his Malaysian fans during his first visit to the country. Flavour that resonates with Malaysian identity

The launch of the Brice Musang King Durian flavour was met with positive feedback. As durian holds a unique and significant identity in Malaysia, this new snack resonates deeply with local tastes and preferences. “Snack the Smart Way” continues to be the guiding principle for Brice.

This latest addition, like its predecessors, is made from a healthy blend of brown, red and black rice – and it is baked, not fried. Brice snacks are packed with dietary fibre, and are a source of Vitamin B3, rich in Vitamin B6 and provide Vitamin E, making them a delicious yet wholesome choice available in 40g and 100g packs. The Musang King Durian flavour joins the ranks of Brice’s other offerings, including Spicy Cheese, Seaweed, Truffle and Himalayan Salt, all of which have garnered significant attention from Malaysian consumers.