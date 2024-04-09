Effective sun shields

Latest in skin protection products to guard against scorching heat

SUNSCREEN is an essential part of any skincare routine, providing crucial protection against the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. Overexposure to the sun can lead to skin damage, premature ageing and an increased risk of skin cancer. While many people are aware of the need for sunscreen, finding the right product can be challenging, especially with so many options available. In this feature on sunscreen, theSun explores sunscreens that not only protect the skin but also claim to offer unique benefits. Drunk Elephant Popular skincare brand Drunk Elephant has unveiled its Umbra Mineral Cream SPF 30, designed to offer superior sun protection while nourishing the skin. This sunscreen is available in three sheer and skin-compatible shades, making it suitable for various skin tones. The silky-smooth formula is lightweight and non-greasy, ensuring a comfortable application without leaving a white cast. What sets Umbra Mineral Cream apart is its blend of antioxidants such as astaxanthin and ubiquinone, which help fight free radicals and environmental damage. The inclusion of plant oils, such as green tea seed and jojoba oil, provides additional hydration and nourishment, leaving the skin soft, smooth and radiant. Drunk Elephant Umbra Mineral Cream SPF 30 is available for RM170 at shops and online.

Supergoop Supergoop has long been known as the “SPF Experts” and its newly upgraded Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 is proof of its commitment to sun protection. This fan-favourite sunscreen has been reformulated to be more lightweight and moisturising, with ingredients that cater to various skin types, including normal, combination, dry and oily skin. The Play Everyday Lotion offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50 PA++++, guarding against UVA, UVB, infrared, blue light and pollution. Its water and sweat resistance for up to 80 minutes make it ideal for active days under the sun. Skincare junkies will appreciate its fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula, which is available in multiple sizes, including a jumbo-sized 532ml bottle for RM336.

Skinmade Malaysian-owned skincare brand Skinmade has introduced the Skin Boost Broad-Spectrum + Blue Light sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, a tinted hybrid sunscreen that offers more than just sun protection. This product combines sun defence with skin rejuvenation, making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine. Formulated with a patented Multimineral Active Bio-Energiser, this sunscreen boosts skin oxygenation, enhances luminosity, and improves long-term skin health. The addition of Smart Drone Light-Activated Complex technology elevates the product, using sunlight to stimulate collagen production and improve skin tone. Skinmade’s tinted sunscreen adapts to diverse skin tones, ensuring a natural finish without the hassle of choosing the right shade. Its ultra-light texture glides on smoothly, providing an effortless blending experience without leaving a greasy residue. Available for RM91 on various e-commerce platforms.

Evereden Fluid Silk Mineral Evereden’s Fluid Silk Mineral sunscreen SPF 50 brings a fresh approach to sun protection with its sheer, 100% mineral, water-resistant formula. This sunscreen is for on-the-go application, providing high SPF coverage without compromising on texture. The Fluid Silk Mineral Sunscreen utilises SheerTech Zinc technology, ensuring effective UV protection with a lightweight feel. Infused with Safflower Oleotech and vitamin E, it delivers all-day hydration while keeping the skin protected. Available at RM165 for 60g, this sunscreen is formulated for those who want effortless sun protection without a heavy feel.