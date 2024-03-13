Escape to romance

Bookmark your favourite romantic destinations in Asia

WHETHER you are sneaking away from the daily grind for a few days or planning a blissful weekend, there is no denying the perks of a romantic retreat. Take a break, build bonds and create lasting memories together. Well, this is just for the young and new couples – moms and dads, it is your turn to leave the parenting duties behind and indulge in high-energy adventures, tropical beaches, and romantic spa pampering. Join us as we highlight the top romantic short-haul breaks across Asia. Love is in the air, and it is time to take flight. Bali, Indonesia Adorned with enchanting meadows, vibrant surroundings, breathtaking landscapes, and pristine beaches, Bali invites exploration into its rich cultures. The allure lies in uncovering unique attractions and traditions alongside those with whom we share strong connections. A journey to this “Land of Gods” in Indonesia ensures a memorable experience. Bali boasts iconic temples, vibrant art and craft markets, thrilling scuba diving, treks to stunning volcanoes and picturesque lush green valleys, not to mention incredible surfing spots. When it comes to culinary delights, Bali offers a feast for the taste buds. From fish head soup to nasi ayam, lawar, tipat cantok, nasi goreng, gado gado and the iconic sate lilit, not to forget the famous nasi campur, the island guarantees a delightful gastronomic adventure.

Da Lat, Vietnam Astonishingly, Vietnam emerges as a thoroughly romantic escape for couples, with a spotlight on the enchanting city of Da Lat. Known as the “Valley of Love” or “Le Petit Paris”, it undeniably stands out as one of Asia’s most romantic destinations. Sprinkled with a variety of flowers, picturesque landscapes and a warm ambience, Da Lat boasts a delightful climate that welcomes visitors year-round. The entire valley is a canvas of stunning scenery and natural beauty. Renowned for its countryside allure and romantic parks, this hidden gem in the central highlands captivates couples, especially those who love the outdoors. The lakes in and around Da Lat serve as idyllic backdrops, and its temperate climate makes it a year-round destination for romance. Vietnam is also well-known for its Bao Dai Summer Palace, the quirky Crazy House, breathtaking waterfalls, Da Lat Market, expansive lakes and vibrant gardens. Also, do not miss out on tantalising tastes such as bread shumai, da lat pizza, grilled corn and sweet potatoes, beef noodles, grilled chicken with bamboo-cooked rice, can cake and char siu rice – these dishes are a definite must-try.

Maldives Renowned as one of the most enchanting romantic destinations in Asia, the Maldives has a unique charm that captivates people. Whether seeking a peaceful getaway or celebrating a special occasion, the Maldives effortlessly stands out as the top choice. In this heavenly and romantic destination, overwater bungalows grace crystal-clear turquoise waters, creating an authentic paradise. Dive into unparalleled underwater experiences, with top-notch water activities such as snorkelling, diving, submarine rides, exhilarating surfing and captivating wreck diving. Additionally, savour breathtaking sunset cruises, be enchanted by bioluminescent beaches, explore unique undersea rooms and restaurants, embark on thrilling whale and dolphin watching and experience the excitement of surfing against the stunning backdrop of this stunning location.

Phuket, Thailand No list would be comprehensive without the inclusion of the beautiful island of Phuket, often referred to as the “Pearl of the Andaman”. Holding the title of Thailand’s largest island, Phuket is a renowned destination in Asia celebrated for its vibrant culture, numerous islands, stunning beaches, highly sought-after spa experiences and lively nightlife. With its dreamy hideaways, Phuket beckons you to repeatedly include it in your romantic travel plans. And of course, in a destination blessed with stunning beaches, the activities are naturally focused on the water, including beach outings, scuba diving, snorkelling, bungee jumping, and water rafting. Moreover, Phuket offers world-class wellness spas, theme parks, captivating dolphin shows and serene Buddhist temples for exploration. When in Thailand, indulging in their renowned Thai cuisine is a must. Savour dishes such as pad Thai, tom yum goong, kuay tiew, som tam, kao phad, massaman curry and khao man gai – are all considered among the best culinary delights in Phuket.