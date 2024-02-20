Fake Grammy controversy surrounds Spiritbox vocalist

FOLLOWING the 2024 Grammy Awards, a controversy erupted within the alternative music community, spurred by a post from a music page on X (formerly Twitter).

The post featured a fabricated quote attributed to Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox, suggesting sour grapes over Metallica’s Grammy win. LaPlante promptly denied making any such comments and expressed her joy at meeting bassist Robert Trujillo during the event.

Spiritbox was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 66th ceremony alongside Metallica for its song Jaded.

Trujillo graciously accepted the award on behalf of Metallica, highlighting the band’s familial and collaborative spirit, especially during the creation of their latest album, 72 Seasons.

After the ceremony, a now-deleted fabricated quote attributed to LaPlante was shared by the Discog Discourse page, sparking widespread controversy.