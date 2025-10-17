BABY wellness brand Applecrumby has launched Malaysia’s first free Diaper Redemption Programme, joining hands with Sunway Malls to provide families with diaper care starting from the year-end holiday season.

Over the next 12 months, parents shopping at Sunway Malls can redeem Applecrumby’s premium-quality diapers on the spot, ensuring uninterrupted family time. About 60,000 individually packed diapers will be distributed across eight Sunway malls in the Klang Valley, Johor and Penang.

“Through this collaboration with Sunway Malls, we hope to provide parents with an extra layer of care and reassurance to be there when they need us most,” said Applecrumby CEO Sean Tan.

“By offering Applecrumby’s trusted diapers at our malls, parents can shop, dine and relax with peace of mind. This simple yet impactful solution ensures families feel supported during their time with us,” echoed Sunway Malls senior associate director Ng Huay Pin.

Parents can redeem the diapers through the Sunway Super App and collect them at the concierge or Sunway Student Ambassadors counters at the malls.