PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025 closes strong despite local exit

The Pavilion has various activities for visitors. – all pics by ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

On the final day of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025, crowds began pouring in an hour or so before the final matches began at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. Though numbers were admittedly lower than the previous days, possibly due to Malaysian athletes not making it past last Saturday’s matches, badminton fans turned up nonetheless. Many were drawn to the activities and attractions outside the venue in between and during the matches.

At theSun × PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive booth in the Foodfest area, visitors were rather slow to show up, but once a crowd formed, curious onlookers flocked to it too. Visitors at the booth had three choices of games to play to win custom, limited PETRONAS merchandise:

Pedal power bike challenge Participants hopped on stationary bikes and pedalled their hearts out to generate electricity, leading onlookers to cheer. Some tried harder than others and were rewarded with exclusive merchandise from the prize pool. Steady hand buzz wire Next to the pedal bikes was the intimidating metal contraption of the buzz wire maze. A classic precision game, participants had to summon the best level of concentration and control they had to carefully guide their wand through the long, intricate wire maze without making contact. For most of the participants, this was the second-hardest game, as their rod often touched the wire, causing a bell to ring.

Ball maze balance This game required participants to be dexterous. A test of skill and patience, they had to guide a ball with impeccable balance from one end of a maze to the other, where a single wrong tilt would spell failure and invite a restart. The three games were meant to represent elements of PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive’s smooth and frictionless driving experience.

Elsewhere, closer to the entrance of Axiata Arena was the PETRONAS Pavilion, which had more activities for visitors. Within the orange “booth”, PETRONAS hosted a variety of games such as interactive badminton, multi-touch game, eCrossminton and a reaction challenge. The Pavilion also had an area for Mesra Rewards and a PETRONAS Shop for visitors to get their hands on various goodies.

In between all the badminton excitement and PETRONAS activities, an area was cordoned off for visitors and foodies to recharge. There were about 34 stalls and food trucks that offered a myriad of food items and icy beverages. Pizza Hut and Texas Chicken food trucks were present as well as stalls offering Malaysian, Hong Kong and South Korean delicacies. With fine weather on the final day of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025, it was a great time for everyone who came by.