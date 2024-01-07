Flavours on the go

FINDING high-quality yet affordable food can be a challenge. However, 7-Eleven is changing the game with 7CAFé, offering a new range of ready-to-eat meals that combine taste with value.
As the go-to convenience store evolves into a lifestyle destination, 7CAFé has become synonymous with quick, delicious meals curated with favourite local flavours to satisfy every palate. Each dish is crafted to offer diverse choices while staying true to the promise of affordability, starting at just RM5.90.
The menus are prepared with fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, celebrating the rich Malaysian flavours. Available in over 300 7CAFé by 7-Eleven locations and selected 7-Eleven stores nationwide, these savoury dishes can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.
The full menu includes favourites like Nasi Goreng Belado (RM5.90), Nasi Goreng Telur (RM5.90), Nasi Goreng Kampung (RM5.90), Nasi Ayam Paprik (RM6.90), Nasi Ayam Nyonya (RM6.90), Nasi Ayam Pad Kra Pao (RM6.90), Nasi Ayam Kong Pao (RM8.90), Nasi Ayam Sweet and Sour (RM8.90), Nasi Ayam Kam Heong (RM8.90), Nasi Ayam Kari (RM8.90), Pasta Keju Pedas (RM7.90) and Pasta Budae Jjigae (RM8.90).
At a recent launch event, the ready-to-eat meals were introduced by 7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of fresh food & quality assurance Jason Chandrasekhar, alongside 7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of marketing Chin Hor Wai. Chef Riza Ismail, who is 7-Eleven Malaysia chief executive, revealed the secrets behind these meals, as media members and influencers voted for their top picks – Nasi Ayam Nyonya, Pasta Keju Pedas, Nasi Ayam Kam Heong and Nasi Ayam Masam & Manis.
Experience the best of 7CAFé by 7-Eleven, the new destination for flavourful, convenient and affordable meals.