Flavours on the go

FINDING high-quality yet affordable food can be a challenge. However, 7-Eleven is changing the game with 7CAFé, offering a new range of ready-to-eat meals that combine taste with value.

As the go-to convenience store evolves into a lifestyle destination, 7CAFé has become synonymous with quick, delicious meals curated with favourite local flavours to satisfy every palate. Each dish is crafted to offer diverse choices while staying true to the promise of affordability, starting at just RM5.90.

The menus are prepared with fresh, high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, celebrating the rich Malaysian flavours. Available in over 300 7CAFé by 7-Eleven locations and selected 7-Eleven stores nationwide, these savoury dishes can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.