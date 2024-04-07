Fuelling artistic growth

Classically trained pianist talks about inspirations behind her new release

THE demure Mardiana Malek has been making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of classical piano and vibrant electro-pop soundscapes. The 25-year-old songstress has already received plenty of plaudits for her debut album Don’t Cry For Me. Her latest release, an EP titled Dance Alone, is similarly captivating listeners with a selection of self-penned songs that highlight her musical journey thus far. In an exclusive interview with theSun, the Ipoh-born lass spoke about her musical odyssey, creative processes and the themes that drive her artistry. Making use of melodic math Mardiana’s journey began in Kuala Lumpur, where she was raised. Her classical piano background has significantly influenced her approach to music, particularly in her latest EP, Dance Alone. Reflecting on this influence, Mardiana explains: “I think it shows up in how I arrange and structure my melodies and chords. In pop music, there is a thing called ‘melodic math’ where we use certain patterns or repetitions to make a song catchy and flow smoothly. Having a classical piano background honed my musical knowledge and it makes ‘melodic math’ a very instinctive process.” Mardiana’s perfect pitch, developed through years of piano practice, also plays a crucial role in her music production. “I can identify pitch, notes and keys without any reference,” she said. This innate ability allows her to create music with precision and emotional depth, setting her apart from many of her contemporaries. Dance Alone stands out for its experimental approach, particularly in its blend of sped-up and slowed-down elements towards the end. Mardiana shares the inspiration behind this unique twist: “I wanted to emulate the feeling of being lost at a crowded party. It is a production technique that DJs use, playing with EQ, cutting out high or low frequencies and then automating transitions to blend smoothly. For the sped-up bit, I pitched it up, cut the low frequencies and automated a filter sweep to introduce the bit that was pitched down and slowed down.” This innovative technique creates a sense of disorientation, mirroring the song’s theme of feeling lost yet empowered. Mardiana’s meticulous attention to detail and willingness to experiment highlight her growth as an artiste.

Themes of mental health The theme of loneliness is central to Dance Alone but instead of melancholy, Mardiana approaches it with a vibrant and energetic electro-pop sound. “Lyrically, I just write what speaks to me and what feels right with the music production. Initially, I had a different version of the lyrics where the chorus goes ‘I don’t wanna dance alone’ – but the message did not feel right with the music. So I changed it to ‘You don’t have to dance alone.’ It felt more empowering and uplifting,” she outlined. Mardiana’s lyrics often explore themes of empowerment and self-exploration. Her latest EP is described as an emotional spectrum, from the dark themes in Brutal to the uplifting message of Dance Alone. Sweet Surrender is about optimism and finding courage amidst life’s turbulence, while Please Just Stay In Love captures the feeling of bittersweet nostalgia. “I hope my listeners find solace in the fact that they are never alone no matter how they feel. Life can get dark and heavy but we can always come out stronger on the other side,” reflected Mardiana. Mardiana believes in the power of music as a tool for mental health awareness. “Words are powerful. The lyrics we listen to and sing along to have a subconscious impact on us. I think artistes should be mindful of what messages they convey through their art because art impacts culture, culture impacts the way people think,” she asserted. Her music encourages listeners to reach out if they are struggling, emphasising the importance of mental health. This conscious approach to her artistry not only entertains but also provides comfort and support to her audience. Artistic vision Despite the success of her debut album Don’t Cry For Me, Mardiana maintains that it had little influence on the creation of Dance Alone. Instead, her focus remains on authentic expression and personal growth. Writing songs is a way for Mardiana to manifest certain things in her life. Sweet Surrender is a prime example, with its message of letting go of fear and trusting oneself. “This has manifested in my life because I was not always confident when I started producing music, but as time went on, I learnt how to trust the process more and more. Trusting yourself means having the courage to venture into the unknown even if it is scary – you will figure it out,” she shared. Staying true to her artistic vision is paramount for Mardiana. “As an artiste, I can’t control whether someone will resonate with my music or not. My priority is always to stay authentic and create from the heart. If people resonate, that is amazing. And if they don’t, that’s okay too. Music is subjective,” she stated. This authenticity has earned her a dedicated fan base and she cherishes the real-life connections she makes during live performances. “The most memorable part about festivals is meeting my listeners. I love getting to know them. It means a lot because when I release music, I don’t get to see people’s reactions in real time. On my end, I only see the numbers, the streams and the online engagement. But real-life engagement just hits differently. When a listener tells me face-to-face how my music has impacted them or when they’re singing along to my performance, there is no other feeling like it,” she confessed.