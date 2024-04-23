Fuelling wanderlust

Explore the world through these informative travel podcasts

PODCASTS have become increasingly popular and are becoming a go-to source for entertainment and information across various niches. When it comes to travel, the podcast world is no exception. Who can resist the appeal of unique storytelling, useful advice for travellers, insights into nomadic living, and on-the-go inspiration? Below is a selection of shows handpicked by theSun that embody the spirit of adventure and beckon audiences to explore the world from the comfort of headphones. These shows offer a perfect blend of storytelling, handy tips and immersive experiences, making them the ideal companions for any explorer. Get ready to embark on a journey like never before – all from the comfort of your own home.

You Should Have Been There The first podcast featured on the list is You Should Have Been There, a true hidden gem hailing from the UK. Hosts Simon Calder, a journalist, and Mick Webb, a BBC producer, boldly take on the challenge of producing content that is informative, engaging and full of British humour and succeed! This show covers a diverse array of topics with an engaging and erudite approach. It is akin to hanging out in a cosy bar with a couple of knowledgeable and quirky travel enthusiasts. For good measure, You Should Have Been There may just boast the most cleverly named podcast in the history of travel.

Jump Formerly known as The Budget-Minded Traveller, Jackie Nourse has given her podcast a revamp and is now known as Jump with Traveling Jackie – a name partly inspired by her airborne leaps at some of the world’s most iconic landmarks. Through Jump, she shares invaluable, practical insights that empower everyone to step out of their comfort zone and explore the world. Jump features a blend of guest narratives, solo episodes and candid, personal accounts from host Nourse herself. The show encompasses travel, adventure, and lifestyle, aiming to inspire listeners to embark on their journeys. With a distinct emphasis on off-the-beaten-path travel, Nourse’s podcast unveils insider tips and hidden gems across various continents. Listeners are not just passive observers; they are encouraged to engage with the content. Nourse regularly hosts “Ask Jackie” sessions, where she provides comprehensive answers to travel-related queries from her online community. Jump is more than just a podcast – it is a catalyst for exploration and discovery.

Zero to Travel Zero to Travel has soared to popularity with over 10 million downloads, cementing its status as one of the premier travel podcasts – and it is not hard to see why. Host Jason Moore invites adventurous spirits, from globetrotting travellers to digital nomads, for engaging interviews aimed at empowering listeners to embrace a life of freedom and exploration. Drawing from his extensive travels spanning over 15 years, Moore infuses each weekly hour-long episode with his infectious passion for the world of travel. Join him as he dives into the remarkable journeys of fellow adventurers, from traversing the length of America on foot to visually impaired cyclists embarking on a 16,000-mile odyssey from Argentina to Alaska. In addition to these captivating interviews, Zero to Travel offers practical advice on budgeting, travel safety, and finding work while on the road, making it a valuable resource for aspiring wanderers seeking to carve out their paths in the world.

Armchair Explorer Led by the award-winning travel writer Aaron Millar, the Armchair Explorer podcast promises tales that are nothing short of inspiring, action-packed, and utterly thrilling. With a remarkable knack for drawing out the best from his guests, Millar invites some of the world’s most renowned explorers to share their extraordinary journeys. Listeners are in for a treat as each episode offers a dose of travel inspiration delivered through meticulously crafted storytelling. Set against a backdrop of music and cinematic effects, the podcast immerses listeners in the captivating narratives of these intrepid adventurers.