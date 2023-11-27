THE 70-year-old Malaysian man was driving the car before crashing it into a kopitiam and several patrons at around 8am on Nov 24 in Bahau, Negri Sembilan, according to China Press.

The crash claimed the life of one woman while another woman was injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

76-year-old Chen Rulan, who was having breakfast with her 82-year-old husband Chen Aiming, was later identified as the woman who died in the accident.

Additionally, it was also known that the tragic incident occurred when the deceased was having breakfast with her husband.

Given that the cause of the crash has not been officially stated, it was initially thought that the driver had accidentally stepped on the accelerator.