ANIMAL CRUELTY is a dreadful stain that leaves a mark in society which leaves us wondering why these individuals choose to be so cruel to these innocent creatures.

The Malaysian Animal Association recently brought to light another devastating instance of animal cruelty recently and they have called for help in tracking the perpetrator of this crime.

On their Instagram post, it was reported by the association that 15 kittens drowned kittens were discovered in Pasar Borong Jerantut, Pahang.

An individual staying near the area reported this heartbreaking discovery on Nov 29 and the association had received their complaint at 8pm that very same day.

A RM5,000 reward has been offered by the Malaysian Animal Association to those who can provide substantial information on who was behind this cruel act of killing the 15 kittens and bring them to justice to deter future incidents of this nature.

The association called on those who have any information regarding the incident or know who was behind it, also promising anonymity, to contact Malaysia Animal Crime Transparency - MyAct on www.wasap.my/+60105394749.