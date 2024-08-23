Artist creates Merdeka-themed kolam in KL hotel

WITH National Day fast approaching, many establishments have started decorating their premises in anticipation of the occasion.

However, an artist has drawn inspiration from his cultural background, showcasing his Merdeka-themed art piece in a Kuala Lumpur hotel.

A Facebook post by Ganesh Creation showed an elaborate “kolam” featuring the first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj together with the country’s prominent architecture complete with the flag waving in the background.

Each element of the “kolam” was designed meticulously with coloured rice grains, starting off with Tunku Abdul Rahman’s iconic pose declaring Malaysia’s independence.

After that, he got to work on the blue sky then the Malaysian flag waving at the back of Tunku Abdul Rahman and finished off with the buildings and other details.

Netizens were impressed by his work, noting his creativity designing a National Day piece using the “kolam” as a medium to convey his vision.

Others also pointed out how “intricate” his “kolam” was, using various hues and tones to add dimension.

