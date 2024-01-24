Cats and kittens discovered in abandoned luggage at restaurant parking lot

Employees of a restaurant in Penang were surprised to discover three abandoned luggages containing four cats and a handful of kittens at the parking lot of their restaurant.

User @sheikharjans shared the discovery on their TikTok account.

In the video, the user explained that a car was seen entering the location at around 8.30pm before leaving 15 minutes later, assuming that the people changed their minds about eating there.

Later at 3am, the employees discovered three abandoned luggages at the parking lot and when opened, they were surprised to find adult cats and several kittens. According to the TikTok video, there were four adult cats and a couple of kittens.

“Some of them had even soiled themselves in the bags. All the cats looked exhausted, distressed, hungry and frightened in the dark.”

The user added that it was a good thing that they saw the abandoned luggages and the animals probably spent around six hours stuck in the luggages.

“It doesn’t hurt to inform us if you can’t afford to keep the animals or can’t afford to feed them,” added the user.

At the end of the video, the cats were seen to look much better and were getting head rubs from the user.

The video has since amassed 3.9 million views and over 18,000 comments from upset netizens.

Many netizens suspected that the cats were not abandoned by the owners but instead by the owner’s neighbours.

“My cat once went missing. A little later, I was at a restaurant about to pay for food and there was a cat who came to me. It turned out to be my cat. The restaurant was very far from my home, so no doubt someone had taken my cat and attempted to throw it away,” shared a netizen.