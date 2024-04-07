IN response to China’s growing pet population, a unique profession has emerged: pet detectives.

These self-styled investigators specialise in locating lost domestic animals, mainly cats and dogs.

According to South China Morning Post, the detectives are typically self-employed and active on social media and e-commerce platforms and can earn up to 30,000 yuan (approx. RM19,434) per month thanks to increasing demand.

Despite the charming title, the job requires stamina, physical fitness, and sharp observational skills to track animals that often hide in hard-to-reach places.

Knowing how to use technology like thermal imaging cameras helps in investigations and these equipment can cost around 20,000 yuan (approx. RM12,954).

Besides, customers pay upon the return of their pet, adding pressure to deliver results promptly.

The surge in demand is evident from a nearly fourfold increase in online searches for “looking for cats and dogs” in the first half of the year, according to Xianyu, China’s largest used goods e-commerce platform.

This trend highlights the emotional significance of pets in people’s lives, as reflected in China’s growing pet population. In 2023, there were 52 million dogs and 70 million cats, showing an increase from the previous year, according to the Pet Industry White Paper.

Liu Wei, a pet detective, recalls starting his business in 2012, driven by the heartfelt reactions of pet owners upon being reunited with their beloved companions, especially among elderly animal lovers.

He admitted that there was a time when he considered quitting due to low earnings, but he persisted because he understands how essential his services are for pet owners.

“I cannot describe how I feel at those moments,“ he said.