A Chinese influencer sparked widespread health concerns after adopting a pig feed diet costing just 3 yuan (approx. RM2) per day, claiming it is healthier than takeaway food.

Known online as “King Kong Liuke,“ Kong Yufeng, a popular Douyin creator with 2.8 million followers, set out to live on a minimal budget, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

Kong, a graduate of Sichuan Fine Arts Institute, announced her cost-saving experiment on October 30 in a video, opting for a pig feed diet after reading suggestions on Zhihu, a Chinese forum.

According to South China Morning Post, she spent 100 yuan (approx. RM60) on a bag of pig feed, which she described as smelling like “milky oatmeal.”

The feed consists of soybeans, peanuts, sesame, corn, and vitamins, which she claimed make it a “high-protein, low-fat, and completely natural” option.

“Isn’t this healthier than takeaway food?” she has asked in the video.

She demonstrated her routine of mixing 100 grams of the feed with water, reducing her daily meal cost to just 3 yuan. However, she struggled with the taste, grimacing as she tasted it.

“It’s so salty! A bit sour too! I cannot stand it; I need to drink more water,” she stated.

She announced her plan to continue this diet for a week to test its sustainability, but she advised her followers against following suit, saying, “Do not do this unless you’re extremely poor.”

Her unconventional experiment quickly went viral on social media, racking up over 6.3 million views on Weibo and sparking heated discussions.

“She is ridiculous. How can food meant for pigs meet food safety standards for humans?” one user commented, while another questioned, “Why seek out trouble in today’s world of high living standards?”

A pig feed company employee apparently told Shangyou News that although the feed isn’t harmful, it isn’t digestible for humans.

A nutritionist surnamed Chen warned that a pig feed diet lacks essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, and iodine, potentially leading to malnutrition, fatigue, and osteoporosis.

Many online users criticised Kong’s actions for potentially influencing young viewers, with one stating, “As a popular influencer, her behaviour can influence others. What if a child tries to imitate her? The consequences could be dire.”