Many of us have experienced the joy of breaking fast with a large group, be it with our family or work colleagues.

But what if the iftar event was organised by the company you work for and everyone is required to fork out more than RM100 for the meal?

Well, for a local employee, he certainly wasn’t very happy with it.

Iqmal recently took to his X account to vent about how his company intends on having a gathering to break fast but insist on the staff shelving out their own money for it.

“I don’t understand the whole breaking fast culture with the department but one has to use their own money. Why would I pay over RM100 to break my fast with people who are not nice to me?”

He then explained in the comments that he had “nothing against the idea of bonding within the team but the monetary contribution from the team should be the last aspect to be considered.”

He goes on to say that despite having high salaries, there are some employees who have to support their families back home and some are just starting out.

“I haven’t even touched on the topic of those with a lower salary. Hence, the event team should be fully sponsored by the management or using the allocation provided.”

The tweet which was posted on March 20 has since garnered 679K views and 10,000 likes. Many X users agreed with Iqmal’s frustration, sharing their own views on the matter.

“Back in my old company, I always avoided such events. Supposedly for bonding. I don’t want to bond with the manager and colleagues I don’t like during office hours, then have to deal with them outside of work as well. And on top of that, I have to spend my own money. No thank you,” shared an X user.

While another X user commented, “True, when they invite me, I go along but everyone cover their own food expenses. If they have already set the price and its expensive, I rather not go. I’m better of eating at the mamak.”

