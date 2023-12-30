ALTHOUGH Malaysians may engage in disagreements and arguments on various topics, their sense of community and willingness to help shines through when someone is in need is something we should be proud of.

A recent heartwarming example of this was shared by netizen TianChad Photography on TikTok.

In Bandar Bukit Puchong, Selangor, a group of complete strangers demonstrated remarkable unity when an uncle fell from his bicycle onto the road. TianChad Photography expressed gratitude on his TikTok account.

“Insisting on giving a helping hand even if they’re chasing for time. Thank you to the Grab rider brother, foodpanda rider brother, and the man in the cap who were all willing to help.”

The accompanying video captured the scene of an Indian uncle sitting on the road after the bicycle accident, with his belongings scattered around.

Two individuals were already assisting, checking on the uncle and relocating his fallen bicycle to the side of the road.

TianChad Photography shared, “This uncle fell in the middle of the road, what happened next really touched my heart. It’s really a norm that delivery riders would be the first to help. God bless you guys.”

As the kind strangers gathered the uncle’s scattered items, they not only supported him but also helped him get back on his feet.

The heartwarming display of community spirit continued as another food delivery rider arrived to offer assistance.

In moments like these, the unity and compassion of Malaysians shine through, emphasizing their readiness to come together and help a fellow community member in need.