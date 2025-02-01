CYCLISTS are often praised for their eco-friendly commute, but they can also be inconsiderate and unaware of their surroundings, especially on Malaysia’s busy roads, putting both themselves and others at risk.

A dashcam video, shared on social media platform X, showed the moment a speeding cyclist collided with an oncoming motorcyclist at a busy intersection.

The post, shared by user @Miss_Ross3, was captioned sarcastically: “It’s true that those riding bicycles pay the highest road tax. That’s why they ride right in the middle of the road, right?”

The incident unfolded at a green-lit intersection where both directions had the right of way. The cyclist, wearing protective headgear, raced through traffic on the right-hand side at speed.

However, a van merging into traffic created a blind spot, blocking the cyclist’s view of oncoming vehicles.

As the van cleared the intersection, a motorcyclist riding without a helmet suddenly appeared in the cyclist’s path.

With mere seconds to react, the cyclist failed to avoid the collision.

While the motorcyclist maintained control after the impact, slightly veering off course, the cyclist was thrown to the ground as the motorcyclist drove off.

The exact location of the incident and the cyclist’s intended direction remained unclear.

Netizens reacted strongly to the incident, with many expressing frustration over the cyclist’s behaviour.

Netizens reacted strongly to the incident, with one user, @_Fjayyy, said: “It’s strange, why would they want to cycle in the middle of the road?” while another user, @Abang_lala6, expressed irritation: “It’s really frustrating seeing cyclists like this. Just ride on the side of the road, come on!” These comments reflect the frustration many road users feel when cyclists don’t follow expected road behaviour.