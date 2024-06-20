PURCHASING a car is a tough decision, especially since it’s a commitment that will stick with you for at least five to nine years.

Nevertheless, buying a secondhand car is unlike buying a new car and it’s up to you to ask the salesman the right questions and check the car thoroughly.

A used car dealer known as Wong took to TikTok to share a story about a woman who was allegedly scammed when the used Toyota Vios she bought for RM51,790 broke down after she drove it for a week.

In the video, Wong explained that the woman had contacted him regarding her faulty car and he opted to go to the woman’s house to inspect the vehicle first.

The woman who is a single mother first explained that it has been three months since she purchased the car but has only driven it for a week before the vehicle malfunctioned unexpectedly.

She added that the car did not come with any warranty and the seller had refused to accept any responsibility for the car.

“I called and even texted the car seller but he did not pick up my calls or reply to the messages.

“He said once the car leaves the shop, there is no warranty. Even when I visited the shop, he said he is unable to do anything because there is no warranty,” shared the woman, in tears.