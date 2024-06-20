PURCHASING a car is a tough decision, especially since it’s a commitment that will stick with you for at least five to nine years.
Nevertheless, buying a secondhand car is unlike buying a new car and it’s up to you to ask the salesman the right questions and check the car thoroughly.
A used car dealer known as Wong took to TikTok to share a story about a woman who was allegedly scammed when the used Toyota Vios she bought for RM51,790 broke down after she drove it for a week.
In the video, Wong explained that the woman had contacted him regarding her faulty car and he opted to go to the woman’s house to inspect the vehicle first.
The woman who is a single mother first explained that it has been three months since she purchased the car but has only driven it for a week before the vehicle malfunctioned unexpectedly.
She added that the car did not come with any warranty and the seller had refused to accept any responsibility for the car.
“I called and even texted the car seller but he did not pick up my calls or reply to the messages.
“He said once the car leaves the shop, there is no warranty. Even when I visited the shop, he said he is unable to do anything because there is no warranty,” shared the woman, in tears.
After further investigation, Wong revealed that the seller had purportedly misrepresented the vehicle, claiming it was a 2014 model when, in fact, it was manufactured in 2013.
The car seller had broke down the cost in the following: RM35,000 (car body), RM 10,000 (loan and processing fee), Puspakom fees (RM1,500), insurance fees (RM1,800), road tax fee (RM90) and handling fee (RM600).
According to the paper given to the woman, the On-The-Road (OTR) cost of the car was RM51,790.
To make matters worse, the single mother had to make monthly payments of RM1,107.73 with an interest rate of nine per cent.
Wong comforted the woman, informing her that he would assist her by bringing the vehicle to his friend’s workshop before advising the public to be careful when purchasing a used car.
“Used cars, there are many, good and bad. Never blindly follow whatever the salesman says.
“Most importantly, always ensure you get a warranty for your car and make sure it’s handwritten,” advised Wong.
The woman’s plight sparked outrage from TikTok users who were shocked by how much the car seller had charged the woman.
“Loan and processing fees cost RM10,000. The Puspakom and transfer fees also do not make sense!”
Some also shared their own experiences being tricked by secondhand car sellers.
“I bought a secondhand car, and the steering rack has a problem. When I tried to claim the warranty, they said it wasn’t covered. Before signing, they said the warranty was for one month, but after signing, it became a two-week warranty,” shared a TikTok user.