DEALING with an aggressive dog is everyone’s worst nightmare, but one man decided to handle it his way.

In a viral CCTV clip posted on X, the man steps outside his house to find a dog lurking nearby.

As the dog charges aggressively, ready to attack, the man does the unexpected — he starts dancing.

The 29-second clip, set to upbeat music, shows the man confidently dancing while the dog repeatedly lunges at him.

Instead of backing down, he keeps dancing until the dog finally eases off.

As the man slows his movements, the dog makes one last attempt to attack.

This time, the man confronts the dog head-on, scaring it off.

Seemingly tired, the dog walks away, glancing back at the man, who returns the look before heading back inside.

Netizens had plenty to say about the viral clip.

One user, @menalime8, pointed out, “A wagging tail means the dog is excited.”

Meanwhile, @sufiansupari joked, “The trick is to dance... if he danced to dangdut music, the dog would’ve run away for sure.”

Other users like @hafizulhkm commented, “One dog is fine, but if there were five or six, would the neighbours think you’re having a Zumba class with them?” while @ipohcmemalee offered some tips, stating, “It seems easy, but the key is not to panic. Stay calm, wait, or pretend you’re picking something up. But if it’s a Doberman or a Rottweiler, good luck!”

The man’s unconventional approach to confronting the aggressive dog not only showcased his bravery but also demonstrated a unique way to handle a potentially dangerous situation.

By choosing to dance instead of retreat, he turned the tables against the canine, proving that confidence and a bit of creativity can sometimes be the best defence in the face of fear.