A senior citizen was seen falling into the sea while boarding a ferry in the Mersing ferry terminal on Friday (July 19) morning.

The ferry which was scheduled for Tioman island had reportedly moved while the elderly woman was boarding it, resulting in the fall.

According to mStar, witnesses claimed that the ferry moved “suddenly” as well as the ferry’s entrance not equipped with a stepping platform for passengers to board on safely.

Fortunately, two onlookers dived in to help her get back on the pier while the ferry company staff observed the rescuers, as shown in a viral video on Facebook.

The elderly woman seemed shaken up from the incident and was said to have her knee cut after coming across a sharp object during the fall, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Meanwhile, netizens called out the company for disregarding passengers’ safety due to their negligence in placing a stepping board for boarding the ferry especially for the elderly and children.

Others also questioned the lack of staff present to ensure the safety of passengers while boarding the ferry.

