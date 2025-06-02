THE topic of foreigners taking advantage of Malaysians’ kind and generous nature has been a long-standing topic, such as the “begpacker” issue for example, and recently, performing in public unlawfully.

A video on X by showed two foreigners, believed to be husband and wife, performing stunts near a busy road in Penang.

“Do they not have any money to return back to their country? Please take action against them,” captioned the post.

One man was seen juggling at a traffic light, while a woman was recorded from afar, bowing in front of several vehicles at a red light.

Needless to say, their performance did not sit well with the crowd seeing that it was done in the middle of traffic and could endanger not only their safety but others as well.

“Those who want to sell mangoes at the traffic light are not even allowed. If this is allowed then I do not know what to say,” a user commented.

“They need to be blacklisted and deported from the country,” a netizen suggested.

“They have no funds so they take from the locals. If you have no money, don’t travel,” another user pointed out.