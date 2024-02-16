EVERYONE may agree that there are ups and downs in the food sector in KL. This kopitiam owner, however, begs to disagree, complimenting Kuala Lumpur’s culinary sector.

The proprietor, Thomas, refuted the notion of “the smaller markets” in other states in a Xiao Hong Shu post by Classic Mealody Kopitiam @南屏晚钟, stating that operating a food company in Ipoh may be just as successful as operating one in KL.

Thomas revealed that his company made more than RM1.3 million in sales in 2023. Additionally, he has made the decision to divulge his trade secret for consistently making the same monthly profit.

“Quality is more important to Ipoh customers than price,“ he asserted.

According to Thomas, he prioritizes the demands of his consumers in order to manage his firm and keep it successful. Thomas goes through a rigorous quality inspection, from “head to toe,“ with specific attention to the ingredients’ freshness and calibre.

Claiming that he would surely return the items to suppliers if anything, including size or freshness, didn’t satisfy his standards.

He further stated, “Since I have high standards for ingredients, I take care of everything by myself. In my opinion, the most crucial factor is being genuine with consumers.”

Additionally, Thomas mentioned that he has seen that the majority of Ipoh consumers are focused on quality rather than price. Thomas refuses to use the less expensive ingredients that many sellers utilise in the present economic climate.

He thinks Ipoh consumers, who have “gourmet tongues,“ would be able to tell the difference right away.

“I refuse to compromise on my standards or quality. My argument is that, unlike in KL or Singapore, you can run a business and thrive in Ipoh as well.

Classic Mealody Kopitiam stated in a quick interview with World of Buzz that the company has been operating for more than two years. It was also disclosed that Thomas is a native of Kuala Lumpur.