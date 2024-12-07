WHEN searching for jobs, it’s important to look for companies with happy employees, good benefits and a positive company culture.

And if you’re lucky, you just might find an employer who might reward you with a vehicle for your years of hard work.

Just like the kind employer below.

In a video posted on the AmzKuching Facebook page, a restaurant owner in Kuching could be seen asking his friend to come along with him to purchase a new car for one of his employees.

“Why are you buying your staff a car?” inquired the curious friend.

The owner explained that the employee was previously struggling due to negative influences and had difficulty finding a job.

But upon joining the restaurant, the staff had performed extremely well.

He also added that he wants to purchase the vehicle for his staff as a way to show how grateful he is towards the staff’s commitment.

“He has worked for me for more than three years.

“I just want to show some gratitude towards him,” shared the owner in the video.

Later in the video, the owner could be seen checking the condition of the white Myvi at what appears to be a car detailing shop.

The car is then brought to the restaurant, where the staff could be seen in shock upon realising that the car has been gifted to him by his generous employer.

Overwhelmed with emotion, he gratefully thanks and hugs his employer.

“Today I witnessed a touching moment.

“We hope to have more bosses like this. We hope everyone has a great working environment,” said the friend at the end of the video.

The video has since amassed nearly 500K views with 300 over comments showering the kind employer with praise.

“Good boss. Keep up the great work bro! You are the best,” commented Gabriel.

Some netizens wrote in the comments that they wished to work with such an employer.

What a good employer, truly a rare gem!