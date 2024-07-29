MANY are aware of Japan issuing train delay slips to commuters in the event of a train malfunction.

However, not a lot of Malaysians know that LRT stations provide a “train delay certificate” upon request from those who are late to work or school.

In a post on X by @_aidaans, a passenger shared she received the slip after requesting it following the Kelana Jaya LRT line delay announced on 23 May.

The post was quoted from another X post by @idzanar who replied to RapidKL’s announcement asking if the company can provide a train delay slip.

RapidKL then replied that they can collect their train delay certificate from LRT station counters.

