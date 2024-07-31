EVERY job, no matter good or bad, in the end, we must all say goodbye and move on.

But if the job has given you a tough time, it’s only natural to want to leave the company in a blatant, unforgiving manner.

However, how one leaves the company speaks volume about one’s professionalism. Which was how one Malaysian found himself being lectured and criticised by netizens after he suggested a crude way to say goodbye to his colleagues.

In an anonymous post on @meinmokthar’s X page, the confessor questioned if he could include the phrase “Adious b*itches” before he leaves the company WhatsApp group and if such an act would incur the wrath of the management. He added that there are high-ranking people in the chat.

The tweet which was posted on July 24 brought an onslaught of criticisms from netizens who commented that his uncomely message was very unprofessional and that it was better to keep his last message professional for future career reference.

“No need. No matter how much you dislike it, just stay professional. You never know what will happen in the future. What if your new company ends up hiring one of your superiors from your previous company?

“Besides, bosses usually know each other, so don’t ruin your own reputation. Just leave on good terms, and good luck with your new job!” advised X user, Erl wisely in the comments section.

“It’s not savage at all if you do this. It makes you look stupid and unprofessional. Turn your old employer into a connection, not an enemy. Protect your own reputation even if you’re leaving. Reputation takes precedence over revenge,” said another.