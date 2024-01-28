EVER experienced the frustration of buying products with the expectation of durability, only to witness them breaking down shortly after purchase?

In a recent incident, a man showcased his car, which had seemingly cracked into pieces, attributing the issue to what he deemed as 'failed material engineering.'

With the caption “Car brand remains anonymous,“ he was seen peeling off the plastic cladding beneath his windshield to reveal the perceived fragility of the material in his TikTok account (@NHE ENTERPRISE).

While some netizens argued that the user might be at fault for inadequate care and maintenance of the car, others shared similar experiences, suggesting potential concerns with the material's durability.