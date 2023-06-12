ALTHOUGH Malaysia takes pride in being a cultural melting pot, stories of racism unfortunately still do pop up from time to time.

Local woman, Jessica Sin shared her unfortunate encounter on TikTok yesterday (Dec 5) where she was allegedly heckled and spat on by a woman at the Bangsar LRT station.

In her video, Jessica said that she believed that the woman behaved in such a way because of her race.

It goes without saying that the incident had upset her greatly. “I can no longer tolerate racism in this nation,“ a visibly distressed Jessica said.

“As I was ready to swipe my card to leave the Bangsar LRT station, a second Malay woman arrived and requested to enter the station from the opposite way.”

However, things took a strange turn when the woman accused Jessica of having “taken her turnstile,“ even though Jessica insisted she had arrived first.

Regretfully, it appeared that the other woman was adamant about not letting the matter rest.

Jessica recalled, “She ended up spitting all over me, running after me to spit her saliva all over me, repeatedly, and wouldn’t let me leave the LRT station.”

She thought, “What the heck? She cursed me and said a lot of offensive things.”

At the end, a station attendant had to intervene as the lady had followed her so far and she had done nothing to deserve the lady’s fury.

Jessica stated that the woman had used slurs that were frequently used by Malay people against Chinese people.

“This woman is just a Malay woman, and she believes she can bully me in this way because I’m Chinese and she’s Malay.” she exclaimed.

Jessica clarified that she was referring to just the one woman she met and not all Malays in general as racists.

She did admit that the lady could have simply been acting crazy, however, she perceived the attack on her as racist due the remarks made. She added that she has made a police report regarding the incident.