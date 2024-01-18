BUYING a vehicle, whether brand new or second hand, is an expensive affair therefore we must exercise caution before spending our hard-earned money.

A man recently called out a dealership after purchasing a pickup truck he discovered to be in a shoddy state, thereby spending thousands of ringgit on repairs.

In a Facebook post now deleted, Khairil claimed that he managed to drive the pickup truck for a mere 48 hours before discovering that the vehicle was “already damaged” and milage adjusted.

He unfortunately could not claim any compensation from his insurance company as the policy had not matured at the time.

“I had contacted the dealership’s salesman and they told me to call up their customer service.

“I was disappointed because the dealership’s customer service representative said that they will not shoulder any responsibility after the vehicle has been sold even though it has been 48 hours after I had purchased it,” Khairil said.

On Dec 13 last year, Khairil sent tbe pickup truck to a workshop in Shah Alam.

After two days, Khairil was informed that his truck had damages all over and ten days later, he also found that the internal engine was waterlogged and caked in mud.

The total calculated after sending the pickup truck for repairs cost him a whooping RM17,275.

Khairil also paid a visit to the vehicle’s service centre to find out that the original mileage was actually 200,000 kilometres (km) in 2020 instead of 76,700km.

In the end, the matter was fortunately settled with the dealership, according to Khairil’s latest Facebook post.

“I only wanted to get in contact with higher-ups responsible (to help settle the issue) so I had to post the vehicle’s condition. That was my intention,” Khairil explained in the video.

After all that is said and done, the dealership representative said that the company will start setting up an improved customer service line following the issue.