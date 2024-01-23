Having to constantly keeping up with your Touch ‘n Go balance can be quite a hassle especially when you are using it to go through toll plazas everyday, but one Malaysia took it to the next level.

A 27-second video of the man using his traditional Touch ‘n Go card to pay tolls went viral, capturing netizens' attention due to the remarkable RM1,102.36 balance remaining on the card after a RM1.80 toll fee.

The video, shared by user @ricxxxkiddo, has garnered over 720,000 views, 4,500 likes, and 1,400 reposts. In the caption, @ricxxxkiddo humorously speculated that his salary went into his Touch ‘n Go directly.

In the video, the man engages in a playful conversation with his friend, asking them to guess the balance on his Touch ‘n Go card.

When the friend guesses up to RM30, they burst into laughter upon discovering the substantial sum of over RM1,000 inside the card.