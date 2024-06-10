A Malaysian fitness trainer has raised concerns about the sugar content in a new coffee drink from a popular dessert chain known for its affordability, revealing that it contains an alarming amount of sugar.

In a viral TikTok video, personal trainer @rexfitness_ conducted a test on the chain’s coffee drink, which is served with their signature ice cream.

ALSO READ: Anwar urges people to be more health-conscious, reduce sugar intake

The results were eye-opening: a 500ml serving contained around 119 grams of sugar, or approximately 25 teaspoons.

“That’s 23.8% sugar per 100ml,“ he pointed out, using a sugar metre to back his findings.

Despite the high sugar content, he advised, “It’s okay to indulge once a week, but you can always request less sugar.”

The video has sparked debates online, with many agreeing that the drink is indeed very sweet, though some noted that customers have the option to order the coffee with no added sugar.

One user called SchaHeerah commented: “Just one sip is enough... I’ll wait another year before drinking it again.

“Ask for no sugar, it’s delicious,” echaaaaaaaaaa wrote.