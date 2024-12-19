A young woman was recently hit with a hefty lawsuit after alleging a Labubu collectible she won as fake.

Recently, an asam laksa eatery held a lucky draw as part of its one-year anniversary celebration and as an effort to reward their customers for their patronage.

According to a Facebook post, it was said that the customer won the Labubu collectible last Wednesday (Dec 11) and made the allegations of the prize being fake on the same day.

The eatery claimed they reached out to the young woman to verify her claims but revealed that she did not provide “evidence”.

Later on, the store that provided the Labubu collectibles for the eatery’s lucky draw issued a lawsuit on Tuesday (Dec 17) to take legal action against the customer who posted her claims on social media, demanding a compensation of RM500.000, according to a post on its Facebook page.

According to an image of the lawyer’s letter, it was said that the customer uploaded several “defamatory” Instagram stories regarding the authenticity of the Labubu collectible toy she won in the lucky draw.

Not only that, the lawyer’s letter said the customer accused the store of selling fake Labubu dolls, alleging that the authentic and fake merchandise were mixed by the business and further “discouraged” customers from visiting the store.

Furthermore, the young woman was said to be informed by the public on social media that a QR code label on the merchandise packaging and the doll itself may vary but specific to determine its authenticity and refused to apologise to the shop and take down her posts defaming the vendor.

The letter has since demanded that the customer issue a public apology on her Instagram, Facebook and Xiaohongshu accounts and to keep the posts up for a month, ensuring the client approves of the apology posts.

The RM500,000 compensation demanded by the shop was for the losses incurred by the vendor following the posts defaming their reputation as a business, adding that the social media posts of the allegations be taken down permanently.