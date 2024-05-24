Instant noodles are incredibly popular in Malaysia. They are widely consumed due to their convenience, affordability, and diverse flavours with the favourites being curry, tom yam and curry laksa.

In fact, we Malaysians love our instant noodles so much that according to the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA), Malaysians slurped down a whopping 1,640 million servings of instant noodles in 2023, taking us to the 13th spot globally.

China (including Hong Kong) took the crown with a whopping 42,210 million servings, while Indonesia came in second with 14,540 million servings.

Meanwhile the third place went to India with 8,680 million servings.

According to the figures, our instant noodle consumption spiked from 2019 to 2021.

Despite a slight dip in 2022 with 1,550 million servings, Malaysia eventually bounced back with 1,640 million servings last year.

On a global scale, a staggering 120.21 million servings of instant noodles were consumed in just 2023. Now that’s a lot of instant noodles!

