MALAYSIANS are always thrilled to know that our local cuisines are making headlines overseas.

Recently, popular Malaysian kopitiam brand, Oriental Kopi shared on their Facebook page that they were featured on the New York Times Square billboard.

“We are honoured to have been chosen as one of the Malaysian cuisines to be featured on the New York Times Nasdaq Square screen in the United States of America. We share our joy with you with sincerity and excitement!”

Oriental Kopi went on to say that they are committed to serving its patrons delicious regional fare and introducing the globe to the distinctive Malaysian cuisines, and they do this by welcoming innovation in tradition and legacy.

They expressed gratitude to all of their supporters on Facebook.

Besides Oriental Kopi, popular nasi lemak joint, Village Park was also spotted on the billboard as part of the 53 regional cuisine sellers in Southeast Asia to be featured on the Nasdaq Tower billboard in Times Square, New York City.

The billboard featured businesses from Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian nations in addition to these two Malaysian companies.

This is a tremendous occasion for Malaysians, and we hope that many more of our proud brands will soon be showcased.