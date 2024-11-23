A Honda City owner’s shocking discovery at the Marina Island jetty parking area has sparked heated discussions about security after his vehicle was found stripped of two tyres and rims.

The incident, captured in a 36-second TikTok video by user @sivapangkor4, shows the car propped up on a jack, where monthly parking fees allegedly cost RM150.

Frustrated by the incident, the car owner criticised the parking management, showing inconsistency in their enforcement priorities.

The theft has also raised serious questions about surveillance and security measures at the facility.

“What kind of patrol is this?” he asked, pointing out that while strict payment policies are enforced—such as preventing exits for late payments—the same vigilance failed to deter theft.

“Is this how monthly parking works? What about tourists who park for one or two days? Is this what they should expect?” he questioned.

Netizens have since weighed in on the matter, expressing similar frustrations.

Some, like @aus0000, advocated for preventive measures: “This is why I use a locknut, but some people laugh at me.” while @christineyk1 said the incident is common: “I saw a video earlier of a Camry where the car disappeared instantly.”

Another user, @diyyourmeter, criticised the parking management’s policies: “Paid parking, but any accidents or losses are still your own responsibility? If that’s the case, it might as well be free.” similar to @ratapankambing: “We pay so much, but they disclaim responsibility for any theft. Ridiculous.”

Concerns were also raised about the general conditions at the marina. “The place at night is completely dark, making any car an easy target,“ said @iamlee_27. “Plus, the guard is stationed at the end of the road, so almost no patrols are conducted.”