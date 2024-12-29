A 44-second TikTok video by user @bengkel_tangan_kiri has gone viral, exposing the bizarre outcome of an online scam.

The clip, later shared on X by @update11111, shows the man recounting his unfortunate purchase, which left netizens both entertained and bemused.

In the video, the man begins by displaying a suspiciously thin package, questioning its size.

He then reveals the payment details on his phone, showing he had purchased a 305-piece mechanic tool set, described as 20x30cm, for RM19.76.

Expecting a fully functional tool set, he proceeds to open the package.

“I found it strange—there’s no way a spanner would be packaged this small.”

To his dismay, the package contained only a folded piece of paper featuring a printed image of the tool set he had ordered.

Sarcastically holding up the paper, he exclaimed: “Tada! He lied to me.”

Attempting to revisit the seller’s page for answers, he discovered it was no longer available. He ended the video with a resigned laugh: “No wonder the package is small!”

The video quickly drew attention from netizens, who shared their reactions to the scam.

One user, @941three, speculated that the seller’s intention might have been to exploit the platform’s auto-refund system: “The seller’s intention is to deceive the platform, not the buyer. The goal is to prompt the buyer to request a return or refund. Typically, the buyer gets their money back through the auto-refund system without needing to return the order, while the seller is still paid by the platform.”

Another user, @mkmrul_mohdzin, wryly suggested: “Just buy it at MR.DIY.” while @cik_mikayla took a humorous approach: “That’s not too bad since the cost of colour printing is now expensive.”

Meanwhile @murny.jaafar offered some advice: “Look at other customer reviews first. Be careful if the price is very cheap!”