MIGRATION to another country is not something that is uncommon among Malaysians but choosing where to migrate to can be quite polarising for each person.

A query from user zvdyy from Reddit recently sparked interest in understanding why Malaysians opt to migrate to Western countries instead of Singapore.

The user presented his reasoning ranging from financial considerations, quality of life factors and various job opportunities.

“So, why would most Malaysians want to work in, say Australia instead of just Singapore? Makes no financial sense to me,” said the user.

The post garnered almost 140 comments as many Malaysians chimed in to give their own take on this topic.

One comment by the user DontStopNowBaby, said the working life in Singapore is too competitive and fast paced which prompted them to migrate to places where the salaries are much lower compared to Singapore.

Another user said, “I enjoy the UK for its diverse culture and the opportunity to explore different places.

“While Singapore offers more money, the cultural similarity to Malaysia makes the UK a better fit for me, and I can still find the comfort of Malaysian food in big cities.”