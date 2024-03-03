AN apartment block in Kuala Lumpur recently made waves online for its bold choice of renovations that were said to be illegal.

A TikTok video by Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia condemned the elaborate modification.

“Residents from up to three floors (of the apartment) have followed suit to extend their homes, right up to the side of the road in broad daylight,” captioned the post.

The images attached in the video showed renovations had been done from the ground floor to the third floor at the corner lot of the apartment.

The third floor of the extended corner lot even had a balcony.

The viral video, now with over 411,000 likes, 5510 likes and 715 comments, questioned how the residents of the apartment have gotten away from law enforcement up until now.

Furthermore, the post added that the lack of law enforcement empowers those to further renovate their living spaces illegally as depicted in the video of the apartment.

Netizens were quite shocked at the renovations, sparking a discussion on the lack of law enforcement against such practices.

Others even suggested that the apartment residents were better off buying landed property instead of taking extensive measures to modify their homes.