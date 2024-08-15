PETALING JAYA: A video shared by a homeowner on TikTok has gone viral, highlighting the nightmare of renting out properties to unreliable tenants.

The video, which has garnered over 8,276 likes and 2,114 comments, shows a house filled with trash left behind by what the owner, Che Zaiton Isa calls a “tenant from hellhole.”

As he walks through the home, his frustration is evident, with rubbish covering nearly every surface, including mattresses.

“Damn, the house is totally wrecked!” he lamented in the video.

“I don’t know what they did.”

“I can’t believe I got a tenant like this,“ he said.

He added: “I will just lock the house and get someone to clean it up... get the tenant to leave.”

The shocking footage has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many TikTok users expressing disbelief.

One user, Sofea2015, questioned, “How could they live in that place? Just looking at it stresses me out.”

Another user, MR.MiMiE asked, “Is the tenant still alive?”

“Oh my gosh, is this a house or a dump site?” nashrye_248 wrote.

“I work as a house cleaner and often come across rental homes in this condition. It gets so overwhelming that I don’t know how to start cleaning,” another user called ernieka shared.