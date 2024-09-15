MALAYSIAN author Hanna Alkaf’s novel The Girl and The Ghost has been highlighted by Oprah Winfrey’s esteemed book club.

The 2020 novel was recently included in Oprah Daily’s article titled “5 Books To Give Your Middle School Girl”, and promoted across Oprah’s Book Club social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Malaysian writer among panel of judges for global literary prize

Hanna shared her excitement on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting, “It is not even 8am and somehow one of my books is being recommended on Oprah’s Book Club? Like this is a real thing that is happening right now?”

The Girl and The Ghost tells the story of Suraya, a lonely Malaysian girl who inherits a dark spirit after her estranged grandmother’s death.

The novel is described in the article as “a captivating plot full of fantasy and mystery”.

“While the captivating plot is full of fantasy and mystery, at its core, the novel is about a resilient girl facing enormous ethical dilemmas and painful family secrets.

“Girls who enjoy magical characters and yet still want to engage with topics such as self-discovery and challenging relationships will find this book to be the perfect fit,” the review read.

This marks another accolade for the book, which was also a finalist for the 2020 Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature.

Hanna is set to continue exploring supernatural themes with a Malaysian flair in her upcoming young adult novel, The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette’s, scheduled for release next month.