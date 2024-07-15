STINK beans or better known as petai is a well-known ingredient in sambal dishes.

But would you dare take a bite of a sandwich with petai as its filling?

A foreign content creator created waves online on TikTok when she posted up a clip of her making an Australian recipe of petai and avocado sandwich.

For those of you who are not familiar with the trendy avocado toast meal, it is basically mashed up avocado on bread.

In the 47-second clip, @simplegreensoul slices her petai into half to ensure they are worm-free, before steaming the noxious vegetables to soften it.

She then slices the petai into little pieces.

In a separate bowl, the woman scoops out the avocado, smashes it, before adding in her special ingredient, the petai, along with the usual suspects such as lime and chilli.

She gave the avocado-petai mash up a good mix and heaped a good serving of it between two slices of bread.

“That is just absolute flavour explosion!

“I don’t care what anyone says, petai and bread absolutely goes together!” said the woman excitedly.

@simplegreensoul’s video has since garnered 1.3 million views along with 4,000 over comments from Malaysian TikTok users who who were horrified and amazed by the woman’s recipe.

“She mixed petai with avocado, oh my god. Luckily its a sandwich and not a smoothie,” commented a TikTok user.

One user even commented that she knew of a friend who enjoyed have petai in her sandwich.

“I used to have a friend who loved putting petai in her sandwich. I thought she was nuts, turns out she’s not,” said the amused netizen.

What do you think? Would you give this petai-avocado sandwich recipe a try?