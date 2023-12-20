IN a now-deleted Instagram post uploaded by @singaporeincidents, a woman was seen confronting her husband at the airport, who was observed travelling with another woman at the time.

The other woman, who saw the wife a few seconds before the man, chose to walk away and stood on the opposite end to dodge the wife’s camera. The man was then aware of his wife but was left perplexed.

The wife quickly began asking questions.

“What are you doing?” “You do realise you’re legally married to me, right?”

“Gila ke apa,“ the man simply murmured. (Am I crazy or what?) I’m leaving.”

Unsatisfied with the response, the wife approached the other woman and said, “You know we’re married, right?”

“How long have you been dating?”

The other woman, on the other hand, did not respond to the wife and continued to avoid the camera, and the video ended there.

The video has since been posted on other social media platforms, including the X page, @facktura.

Netizens, on the other hand, had a lot to say about the man’s reactions when he saw his wife catch him red-handed, as well as what it meant for the man when he was caught.

“He’s not that bad, I’ve seen men who are far worse,“ one user said.

“She knows the man was married,“ stated another.