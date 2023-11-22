SG restaurant offers RM 104 per hour for employees working during CNY

IT’S only understandable but during festive holidays, people would take a day off or two from work. But what if you’re offered a rather generous pay— would you be willing to forgo your public holiday and work tirelessly instead?

Local restaurants in Singapore are willing to pay part-timers who work during Chinese New Year up to RM104 per hour, according to the local newspaper China Press. Having said that, temporary workers’ pay increases are 30% higher than they were the previous year.

It’s clear from a comparison with last year that people are more receptive to social gatherings, as evidenced by the large number of businesses hosting company dinners.

Apart from that, a 10% rise in table reservations has been reported by the Singaporean restaurant Wan Xing.

The restaurant stated, “We’re still operating in a more traditional method; therefore, we need the manpower to help out. On average, we would hire a total of 100 temporary workers per month. We still use a more conventional operating system, so assistance from personnel is still required.

They additionally indicated that they have a backlog of reservations, which they predict will peak by Chinese New Year’s Eve.

As a result, the restaurant has projected that in order to handle the surge of reservations, they will need to hire an extra 80 temporary staff members.

However, many internet users have left comments on the post as the news has spread across social media.

“Wow, this is not a bad offer, especially being able to earn extra allowance,“ said one internet user. Another online user, however, declared how much they “needed this.”

Would you consider working during Chinese New Year for RM104 per hour? Let us know in the comments.