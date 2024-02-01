RECENTLY, a Chinese university student took the unusual step of biting a mouse that had bitten her first.

On December 21, the obnoxious rodent bit the 18-year-old’s finger when she was attempting to trap it at her university dormitory in eastern China’s Jiangsu province.

Despite successfully capturing the rodent, when she clutched it in her fingers, she noticed its head peeking out and decided to leave her mark by biting it on the head.

Her daring manoeuvre left teeth scars on the mouse’s skull, according to the woman’s roommate, who goes by the name @nulishuidajiao on Douyin.

According to the roommate’s medical records, the mouse biter sustained lip injuries as a result of sinking her teeth into the rodent.

“It took a while for the doctor to figure out how to write up her case file,“ @nulishuidajiao said.

The 18-year-old girl subsequently stated on her Douyin account, @Linlinzhi, that she was alright and had gotten rapid care.

Her roommate additionally stated that she instantly regretted her conduct and was ashamed of exposing her face throughout the treatment.

The unlucky mouse, according to @nulishuidajiao, died shortly after the conflict, not from the bite, but from asphyxia induced by the woman’s powerful hold when she seized it.

The woman’s actions startled and amused mainland social media users.

“A tooth for a tooth,“ one online viewer remarked.

Meanwhile, another internet user claimed “I hereby announce her as the biggest daredevil of 2023”.