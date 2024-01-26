Thai woman arrested after her pet lion was spotted cruising in Bentley with friend

Thai police detained a woman named Sawangjit Kosoongnern after her pet lion was spotted cruising in a white convertible Bentley, driven by her Sri Lankan friend.

The lion was seen with a chain around its neck in in the rear seat of the white Bentley as it cruised downtown Pattaya.

The viral videos, which gained attention on January 21, caused a mix of shock and amusement online, as reported by The Straits Times.

Sawangjit Kosoongnern, not seen in the videos, allegedly had her friend driving her lion cub in a Bentley.

Although owning a lion in Thailand is not against the law, it must be properly registered.

Sawangjit reportedly bought the lion illegally from someone in Nakhon Pathom province without following the necessary procedures.

She now faces charges for possessing a wild animal without permission, which could lead to a year in prison and a fine of 100,000 baht (RM13,260), as per The Nation.

The seller of the lion will also be charged for transporting the animal without permission.

The driver of the lion, reportedly a Sri Lankan man who housed the cub in his rented villa, has left the country.

He may face charges for bringing a wild animal into public places, carrying a penalty of six months in jail and a 50,000 baht (RM6,630) fine.

Thailand currently has 224 legally owned lions. The videos raised concerns about animal cruelty and public safety.